A headteacher has spoken of his "enormous sadness" following the murder of a pupil who was stabbed to death outside a school in Huddersfield.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked on Woodhouse Hill Road, close to North Huddersfield Trust School, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 22 September.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, headteacher Andrew Fell said the school would remain closed until 10.30am, and would then open "only to students who need support following this tragic incident".

He added: "It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday, one of our pupils has tragically lost their life."The pupil was taken by ambulance to hospital after the incident but despite the most valiant of efforts, medical staff were unable to save their life."This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit."

North Huddersfield Trust School headteacher Andrew Fell. Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Police said they would have an increased presence in the area while investigations continued.

Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Marc Bowes said: "Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses."

Mr Fell said further communication about school plans would follow later in the morning, adding it would be "inappropriate to make any further comment at this time".

"I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries," he said."Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community."