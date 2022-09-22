A teenage boy is among seven people who have arrested over the death of a man in Rotherham.

Officers found the 31-year-old victim unresponsive in Spring Street just before 11am on Monday, 19 September. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 21 September, along with a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Monday, three people were arrested on suspicion of murder but they were all released with no further action.

Det Ch Insp Emma Knight said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

"We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents."

South Yorkshire Police are urging people to come forward with any information.

