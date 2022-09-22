Residents have spoken of their shock after a pupil was stabbed to death at the end of the school day in Huddersfield.

The 15-year-old boy died after being attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 21 September.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, while the school said it would remained closed to all but those pupils "who need support following this tragic incident".

A steady stream of people has been arriving outside the school to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Local resident Lucy Smith told ITV News: "I find the news really shocking and, like a lot of people, I don't know what to do so I felt like the only thing I could do was to bring some flowers and honour this child and this family who are grieving."

A sign left at the scene by Lucy Smith. Credit: ITV News

She left a message at the scene which read: "A child taken, a family crushed. We breathe despair and mourn."

Afiya Mahmood, a 39-year-old mother-of-two who lives nearby said her husband had seen the victim being treated by paramedics.

She told reporters: "I have two young children aged eight and five and I have had to lie to them and tell them it was a car accident. It’s extremely distressing and you don’t expect something like this on your doorstep. I have lived here for 10 years and it’s normally very quiet around here. I just feel for the pupils and teachers and can’t imagine what they are going through."

ITV news reporter Katie Oscroft reports from the scene

"This has got to stop, something has to change."

The words of 12-year-old Alfie Wilkinson, who came to lay flowers in memory of a fellow pupil who had lost his life in shocking circumstances.

Alfie, like most of the children who attend North Huddersfield Trust School, isn’t in lessons today as everyone here tries to process the violent death of a 15-year-old boy.

Speaking with his parents' permission, he talked about how common it is for young people to carry weapons.

Everyone passing by knows who the victim is. They speak of a popular, kind young man. The school described the loss of a "wonderful student".

The over-riding feeling, though, is one of deep shock at the loss of a child - another child - in such a violent manner.

Alfie says he is grateful for the love of his family on a day like this. His thoughts very much with the family of another child taken too soon.

The incident happened at the end of the school day. Credit: MEN Media

Wednesday's incident prompted a huge emergency response. Woodhouse Hill Road, outside the school, was closed while investigations took place.

A 41-year-old man who did not want to be named told the Yorkshire Live website: "It’s shocking. My nephew is in year seven and this is his first year of high school. This kind of stuff can traumatise kids."A 43-year-old mother of two, from Sheepridge, said: "It makes you frightened to send your children to school. You send them to school to be safe...It’s heartbreaking and shocking. What is the world coming to?"

In a message to parents, the school's headteacher, Andrew Fell, said: "This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit."

