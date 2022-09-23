A jealous man bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their young daughter slept, a court has heard.

Kamil Ranoszek then cycled to a park with the body of 27-year-old Ilona Golabek, dumped her remains and returned to take the three-year-old girl to nursery, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The prosecution say Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate in Boston, Lincolnshire, killed Miss Golabek on 9 November last year and reported her missing two days later.

Extensive police appeals and searches followed, but it was more than four months later when Miss Golabek's remains were found by a member of the public in Witham Country Park, in Boston, on 19 February.

In his opening speech, prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC said Ranoszek attacked Miss Golabek after she ended their relationship and gave him two weeks to leave the property.

He told the jury Ranoszek became jealous after he found out she had been contacting other men on the dating app Tinder. He murdered her in the sitting room of their flat and then made a determined effort to chop up and dispose of her remains, the jury was told.

"Some of the evidence we will hear over the next few weeks is by any any standards, and I mean any standards, ugly, graphic, explicit and upsetting," Mr Aspden warned the jury.

"This case is concerned with the murder of a young woman, but not just that, concerned with the concealment, dismemberment and disposal of her dead body."

The court was told the couple, who are both Polish, met in the UK and worked at the same poultry factory.

But Ranoszek became angry after she broke up with him and started to contact other men.

"The defendant knew that she was in contact with other men," the prosecutor said.

Mr Aspden added: "The Crown's case is that on the night of Tuesday 9 November this defendant murdered Ilona Golabek in the sitting room at their flat.

"He beat her repeatedly about the head with a weapon, probably a hammer."

Mr Aspden said the attack took place while the couple's three-year-old daughter slept in her bedroom.

"This was a brutal, and bloody, and senseless killing. Ilona Golabek was literally bludgeoned to death."

In the aftermath Ranoszek made a determined effort to hide the killing, cleaning up blood from the sitting room and chopping up her body, Mr Aspden said.

He said Ranoszek then cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her body parts under the cover of darkness.

Miss Golabek's remains were found in Witham Country Park. Credit: Google

"Having done so he cycled home," Mr Aspden added.

The jury heard Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend on Thursday 11 November and reported that Miss Golabek had vanished.

Mr Aspden alleged a missing person enquiry quickly became a murder investigation as "clear and compelling" evidence began to emerge of Ranoszek's guilt.

"As we shall see his efforts to get away with murder failed," Mr Aspden told the jury.

Mr Aspden said Miss Golabek appeared to "have vanished into thin air," and made no contact with her family, her daughter's nursery or her employer.

She was last seen visiting a McDonald's on the afternoon of 9 November, and the following morning Ranoszek took their daughter to nursery, Mr Aspden told jury.

Police enquiries showed Miss Golabek had used Tinder to contact a local man on the night of her disappearance.

"She had been messaging him that very night,"Mr Aspden added.

Ranoszek was to tell police that he returned home at around 11pm after drinking with a friend, Mr Aspden told the jury.

At 11.46pm the man who was in Tinder contact with Ilona sent her a message but received no reply.

Mr Aspden said Ilona's mobile phone was never used again.

Ranoszek denies murder. The trial continues.