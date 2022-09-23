League Two football club Mansfield Town have brought forward their kick-off time for a match next month in a bid to tackle escalating energy costs.

The fixture against Walsall on 15 October was originally scheduled for 3pm but will now start at 1pm as the Stags bid "to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills".

The club said: "As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

"Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances."

A survey carried out by football reform group Fair Game over the last fortnight revealed 63% of 40 clubs polled – including 12 English Football League teams – said they would consider earlier kick-offs to help reduce energy bills.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.