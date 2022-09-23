A police dog who was shot in the face three times has been given a lifetime achievement award.

German shepherd Logan joined Humberside Police in 2015 at 10-months-old and served for more than seven years.

But his life was almost ended in 2018, when he suffered three gunshot wounds to his mouth and head while officers arrested a man for attempted murder in Grimsby.

PC Ian Sweeney, Logan's handler, said: "I deployed Logan, which was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, as the man shot at me.

"I thought I may be sending him to his death to protect me.

"I got hit in the face three times and Logan was also shot in the mouth and head three times – but, despite his injuries, he still detained him successfully."

Now eight-years-old, Logan was honoured at the Thin Blue Paw Foundation's award ceremony.

He has already received a Recognition of Service award from Humberside Police Special Operations Unit, and two Chief Constable commendations.

PC Sweeney said: "Logan is my soulmate and I’m so proud of him for everything he’s achieved.

"It makes all the hard work so worthwhile. I still feel incredibly shocked, overwhelmed and overjoyed.

Logan retired this year after being involved in more than 300 arrests. He is now owned by PC Sweeney, who said: "I’ve never known a dog like him. He had a faultless career and never put a paw wrong. He was the dream dog."

