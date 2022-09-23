Police investigating the murder of a school pupil in Huddersfield have made a second arrest.

Fifteen-year-old Khayri Mclean died after being attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School, in the Fartown area, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 21 September.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, 22 September, remains in custody.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) are continuing to conduct enquiries and are appealing for anyone with video footage to come forward.

