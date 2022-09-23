A teenage boy is among four people who have been charged after a father was allegedly raped and murdered in Rotherham.

Adam Clapham, 31, who had a young daughter, was found unresponsive on Spring Street on Monday, 19 September. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and rape.

Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are all due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, 23 September.

Three other people who were arrested have been released with no further action.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

In a previous statement Ch Supt Laura Koscikiewicz, district commander for Rotherham, said: "We continue to make progress and piece together the circumstances which have led to the tragic death of this young man.

"We have been conducting several enquiries in the surrounding area and there are a small number of scenes in place as our investigations continue.

"Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols. We understand incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community, and we will remain in your neighbourhoods over the coming days to provide additional reassurance to local residents."

