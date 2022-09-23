A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death while playing in a street with her younger sister.

Lilia Valutyte suffered a fatal stab wound while playing on Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.

Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video-link from Wakefield Prison, where he is on remand.

Wearing a grey top, and speaking through a Lithuanian interpreter, he spoke only to confirm his name during the ten-minute hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for the week beginning 28 February next year. Skebas was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 28 November.

Lilia was attacked at around 6.20pm on 28 July. Video from the scene showed officers running to try to help her in the aftermath of the incident.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that she died from a stab wound to the chest.

