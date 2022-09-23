Two people have been charged with murder and fraud after a missing man was found dead in Bradford.

Stephen Kershaw, from East Bierley, was reported missing on 13 September. Four days later, the 65-year-old's body was found in a property on Shetcliffe Lane.

Ian Mitchell, 34, and Sarah Pearson, 22, who both live on Shetcliffe Lane, have been charged with Mr Kershaw's murder and fraud.

They are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Friday, 23 September.

West Yorkshire Police said the investigation is ongoing.

