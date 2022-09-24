Detectives investigating the alleged rape and murder of a father in Rotherham have charged a fifth person in connection with his death.

Adam Clapham, 31, who had a young daughter, was found unresponsive on Spring Street on Monday, 19 September. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Kieron Millar, 29, of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham has been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and a sexual offence. He is due before magistrates in Sheffield on Saturday, 24 September.

Three others, Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age have all been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and rape.

Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street has been charged with assisting an offender.

They were all due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, 23 September.

South Yorkshire police say they are still keen to hear from anybody who can help the investigation.

Three other people who were arrested have been released with no further action

