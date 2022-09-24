Detectives have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a woman reported being seriously sexually assaulted in Leeds after she went on a date.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a man using the dating app profile 'Lawy Leeds', who they want to trace to help with their inquiries.

The incident is alleged to have happened in July 2020 when the victim met a man through a dating website.

The man is described as being Kurdish, aged 31, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, with dark brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the image or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire police.