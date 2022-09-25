Eleven people have been injured after a car ploughed into bystanders at a car meet in Scunthorpe.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Flixborough Industrial Estate at around 9:10pm on Saturday night.

Humberside Police say four people were seriously injured in the incident and one person is in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detectives are appealing for anybody with mobile phone or dashcam footage prior to and at the time of the collision to contract them.

Inspector John Rickells said: “This was a multi-agency incident response and we worked with our emergency service colleagues to provide emergency first aid and establish the circumstances of the incident.

“As part of our investigations, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“We are aware that a number of people left the scene prior to emergency services arriving, and they may have witnessed what happened. We would ask that anyone who may have mobile phone /dashcam footage of the vehicles involved both prior to and at the time of the collision to contact us so that we can establish exactly how the incident happened."