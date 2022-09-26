Workers facing the threat of redundancy at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) will be "guaranteed" interviews for jobs at three other major airports, an operator has said.

Owners Peel Group confirmed on Monday, 26 September, that DSA will close, with flights "winding down" from 31 October.

The company said it would start a consultation with affected staff.

But Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said that all those facing the axe would be guaranteed an interview for vacancies across its three airports – Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted.

Both East Midlands and London Stansted are due to host jobs fairs in the next week.

A spokesperson for MAG said: "All affected staff from DSA are invited to attend, to learn more about available opportunities and the recruitment process.

"For anyone unable to attend the upcoming events, or for more information about available roles across the group, affected staff should visit MAG's careers website."

DSA is thought to employ more than 800 people, with a further 2,700 jobs affected in the supply chain.

Peel said the airport would close after a strategic review had concluded the airport was "not viable due to its lack of adequate forward revenues and high operating costs".

The announcement has been met with outrage, with politicians urging the group to reverse their "devastating" and "disgraceful" decision.

Tui, the sole carrier at DSA, has confirmed that their last flights will be on 4 November 2022.

