Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of Huddersfield schoolboy Khayri Mclean.

Khayri, who was 15, died after being stabbed outside North Huddersfield Trust School in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, on Wednesday, 21 September.Two boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Youth Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of a knife.The pair, who cannot be named because of their ages, spoke only to confirm their identities.

They were remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 September.

