Fans took to social media to express their anger after Ian Brown turned up to perform a gig in Leeds without a backing band.

The Stone Roses frontman kicked off his solo UK tour at Leeds O2 Academy on Sunday, 26 September.

But some in the audience – some of whom had paid £50 for a ticket – were left disappointed as he took to the stage alone.

After singing tracks to recorded backing music, Brown quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Steven Latham tweeted: "Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at Leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

"I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes."

Adam Thompson posted: "Me and my wife lasted 36 minutes exactly before walking out. I think the auto tune on the microphone lasted three songs.

"Real shame as I was looking forward to seeing him solo as I've only ever seen Stone Roses. No band at all was a let down."

Others complained about the setlist, noting the lack of Stone Roses songs.

Simon Fowler said: "Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now. Talk about desecrating the memory of the Stone Roses – he’s just done it one evening."

However, some fans defended Brown, saying that people shouldn't have expected a Stone Roses show at his solo tour.

Claire Wraith said: "It’s Ian Brown solo artist - the clue’s in the title. Thought he was brilliant."

Brown has previously been criticised for his controversial Covid-19 views. In 2020, the singer shared conspiracy theories about the pandemic and released an anti-lockdown song entitled Little Seed Big Tree.

He was removed from the TRNSMT festival line-up in 2022 after attendees were required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or be fully vaccinated to gain entry. He then cancelled his Neighbourhood Weekender performance for similar reasons.

Brown's tour continues across the UK for the next two weeks, although some fans have said they will be trying to sell their tickets after the bad reviews from Leeds.

