The family of murdered Star Hobson are pleading for help to find a treasured keepsake that has gone missing after being left on a plane.

Star, from Bradford, was 16 months-old when she died in September 2020 following months of abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother's partner.

A Facebook page dedicated to her memory, called Remembering Star, now has over 22,000 members.

And in a post published to the page, Star's great-grandfather David Fawcett said a memento – called Remembug – had been left on a plane after it was taken on a trip to Florida.

The Remembug is a painted rock with a smiling face on it, whose picture was posted on top of Star's memorial bench with the caption: "In beautiful memories of our baby Star. The Baildon Baby girl who has touched the hearts of the nation.

"You will be in our hearts forever. From your forever loving family, goodnight god bless sweetheart xxxxx."

Mr Fawcett said: "So sad to announce that Baby Star's Remembug has been lost, she was going on her holidays to Disney World in Florida and was unfortunately left on the plane."If anybody has any Florida connections to help find her and bring her home please let us know."

Star died from multiple injuries after being repeatedly attacked at a flat in Keighley.

Her mother, 20-year-old Frankie Smith, is serving a 12-year sentence for causing or allowing Star's death. Smith's partner, Savannah Brockhill, 28, who was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.

A review into her death found a number of failings in the way that the authorities in Bradford dealt with Star's case.

Mr Fawcett previously told ITV News: "If social services had done their job properly, I definitely know that Star would have been here."

