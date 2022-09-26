Holiday operator Tui has announced new flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) following the news that Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is to close.

The company said it was adding Antalya and Dalaman, both in Turkey, and Dubrovnik in Croatia to its destinations flying from LBA. All three are currently served by Tui at DSA.

It comes after Doncaster Sheffield's owners Peel Group said a strategic review had concluded the airport was "not viable due to its lack of adequate forward revenues and high operating costs".

Tui has announced that its last flight from the airport will depart on 4 November.

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at Tui, said: "With the unfortunate closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we know these customers will still want access to a great variety of holiday destinations, so it’s exciting to be able to offer this from other surrounding airports.

"Not only does this reconfirm our commitment to customers in the region, but it also shows our support for regional airports and the value they bring to the UK."

Tui will also increase capacity from East Midlands and Manchester airports to destinations including Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt.

The announcement that DSA will close has led to outrage, with politicians urging the group to reverse their "devastating" and "disgraceful" decision.

The airport is thought to employ more than 800 people, with a further 2,700 jobs affected in the supply chain.

Manchester Airports Group has announced that it will "guarantee" interviews at its three major airports for all staff affected by the closure.

