West Yorkshire Police have introduced new stop-and-search powers in Huddersfield following recent incidents involving weapons, which include the fatal stabbing of Khayri Mclean.

The 15-year-old was attacked shortly after leaving North Huddersfield Trust School on Wednesday September 21. He died in hospital after emergency surgery.

Two teenagers appeared in court charged with his murder on Monday September 26.

The force said the Section 60 powers, which make it easier for officers to stop those carrying weapons, come as a result of recent incidents and intelligence suggesting an increased potential for violent crime.

Three more young people carrying weapons were arrested in the Woodhouse Hill area of the town on Sunday September 25.

Inspector Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns after the recent violent incidents in Huddersfield.

"These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons.

"This is about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team also continue to carry out increased patrols in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the wider community."

The stop-and-search powers came into effect at 5.30pm on Monday, September 26.

They cover the town centre, Ashbrow, and Fartown areas of Huddersfield.