The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards return later this year to celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two winners from the Calendar region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

Each day this week – on our 6pm programme and online – we'll showcase those who are in the running. The winner will be revealed on Friday's programme.

Jim Morton, from Penistone, South Yorkshire

Jim, 62, has taken on the epic challenge to walk 9,000 miles around the whole of Britain's coastline for charity.

Jean Snelling, from York

