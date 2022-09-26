A serving officer has been charged with a number of offences after a police chase led to a man being arrested in Leeds.

PC Jessica Verbruggen, who is employed by Greater Manchester Police, was arrested after a car allegedly failed to stop during a pursuit by West Yorkshire Police in November 2021.

Verbruggen, 29, who was not in the car at the time, has been charged with permitting use of a vehicle with no insurance, aiding or abetting the driving of a vehicle while disqualified, two computer misuse offences, fraud and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

She has been charged alongside Karl Simpkins, 45, of Newton Square in Leeds. Simpkins was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

The pair are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday, 30 September.

