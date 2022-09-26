Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield is to run more than 300 miles in just seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain, who now coaches Leicester Tigers, has taken on a series of gruelling challenges in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who is battling the condition.

The 42-year-old ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020 and then ran from Leicester to Leeds in less than 24 hours last October, raising more than £5million in total.

Now Sinfield is set to embark on his "toughest challenge yet" – running seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

Covering more than 60km each day, the challenge will begin in Edinburgh on Sunday, 13 November and continue through cities including York, Bradford and Leeds before ending in Manchester.

Sinfield is aiming to arrive at Old Trafford during half-time of the Rugby League World Cup final.

He said: "Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge yet. We've tried to combine elements of our two previous events to create the Ultra Seven in Seven.

"People living with MND have no choice but to live with their condition every day and they are an inspiration for all of us taking part in the challenge."

A mural has been painted in Leeds, near the Rhinos stadium, celebrating Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow is one of several former sportsmen who have spoken publicly about their battles with MND. Rugby union's Doddie Weir and Ed Slater and footballer Stephen Darby have also opened up about the impact of the condition on their lives.

The main beneficiaries of Sinfield's challenge will be the MND Association and the new £5million Rob Burrow MND Care Centre in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign.

Sinfield added: "There has been some exciting news in recent days about current drug trials and we can all feel that a breakthrough is close.

"MND is not incurable it has just been underfunded and I have belief that by raising funds we can give the scientists and researchers the best possible opportunity to find that cure.

"We also need to help those living with MND, to give them hope and love so they know we are with them."

Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday, 26 September - the day Sinfield announced his latest challenge.

Burrow added: "I’ve said it many times before, everyone should have a friend like Kevin.

"People have already been so generous over the last two years and, as a patron of the MND Association, I would like to say a massive thank you, your support has made the world of difference to so many people.

"Go safe Kev and please support them as much as you can."

