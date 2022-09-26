Travel operator Tui has confirmed the date of its final flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Owner Peel Group announced on Monday, 26 September, that it was closing the airport as the business was no longer viable.

It said flights from the base would start "winding down" from 31 October.

Tui is the sole carrier left at DSA.

Managing director Andrew Flintham said the company was "incredibly disappointed" about the decision to close the airport.

He added: "Our flights continue to operate as planned until our last flight on 4 November 2022. We're working closely with our customers and colleagues on the required next steps. Customer communications will be sent to those impacted shortly and we will do everything we can to offer suitable, alternative roles to colleagues."

The company currently has scheduled flights to Egypt and Spain on 4 November.

Mr Flintham said customers would be contacted in departure date order weeks "to outline their alternatives and options".

They would be offered options including moving to another holiday or cancellation and full refund, he said.

"The airport has always been a popular and important regional airport for our valued customers and colleagues in the local area," he said.

"We know how important regional airports are to the UK economy and we’ve always supported any proposals to keep the airport open. We’ve worked with Peel Group, the airport’s owners, and government throughout the consultation process to try and prevent this outcome."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.