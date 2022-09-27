Four mothers who lost their young sons in separate tragic circumstances have spoken of their trauma after coming together to campaign for improved mental health services.

Jill Walshaw, Paula Knight, Carole Edin and Karen Johnstone, from Leeds, all have experience of the devastating impact of the death of a child.

Jill's son, Matty, and Paula's son, Decky, died in a car crash in 2018. Jill met Carole in a cemetery, as she visited the grave of her son, Courtney, who had died of a seizure aged 25. The three women later came together with Karen Johnstone, whose 27-year-old son, Nicolai, died in an accident.

Jill said: "Here we are, the four of us. And they relate, and they understand. Matty's friend Decky died with him. Our lives ended that day."

Jill Walshaw and her son Matty.

Matty, who she describes as "a ray of light", was 18 when he died.

Following his death, Jill says she suffered intense grief.

"I can remember having to go to the hospital to have a chest x-ray because I'd got some kind of infection. And when the nurse rang me to give me the results, she said, 'do you know that you've got six broken ribs?' And I said, 'that was from where I threw myself at the wall'."

Play Brightcove video

She added: "When you have lost a child, a child you have carried, who you've given birth to... to lose him so suddenly, of course I behaved out of character. There are no words to explain how painful it is."

Paula's son, Decky, was "cheeky and fun-loving". He was 19 when he died.

Paula Knight and her son Decky.

"All I can remember is sitting on the stairs in my pyjamas, screaming and not being able to function at all," she said.

But the support of the other women has been "fundamental", she said.

"To have a support network of people that know exactly how I feel on my dark days, my good days, my bad days, we come together," she said.

Play Brightcove video

"We're there to pull each other up when days are difficult. We give each other a sense of wellbeing and support."

Carole's son, Courtney, was at a friend's house when he died. She said the pain of losing him was hard to articulate.

Carole Edin and her son Courtney.

"You can't really explain it," Carole said. "How I explain it is I felt like somebody had actually punch me in the stomach and tried to rip out my heart at the same time. It was a physical pain."

The four mothers are now campaigning to raise money for the charity Leeds Mind.

Carole said she had come to realise how important mental health support is for young people.

"My son's good friend from childhood actually found him and tried to revive him," she said.

Play Brightcove video

"So obviously, to go through that trauma. And I think for young people, and all his friends and their siblings have gone through so much stress. And I think really for them to get some support as well is so important."

Karen said she still struggled with the death of her son, Nicolai.

"It's like a hole, constantly walking around trying not to fall in," she said. "That's what it feels like. So I'm always aware of it. It's always going to be there. But you have to just find a way to work around it, live around it, just get used to it."

Play Brightcove video

The women have organised a fundraising disco for Leeds Mind, to be held at Yarnbury Rugby Club later this month.

Myriam Barker, from the charity, said: "F undraising sometimes and very often helps people get through a bereavement because it's a way for them to remember their loved one and to feel that they're helping other people as well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.