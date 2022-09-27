A man receiving treatment for a serious head injury has been reported missing from hospital in Leeds.

Michael Wilde was last seen at Leeds General Infirmary at around 8.30am Tuesday, 27 September.

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing to find the 48-year-old and said in a statement that he "needs to be found as soon as possible".

Mr Wilde is described as being about 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has a partially shaved head with mousey brown hair and a scar on the right side of it.

Mr Wilde was last seen wearing a black zipped fleece, black tight trousers and brown boots.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and call 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.