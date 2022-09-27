A police officer accused of raping a woman while off duty has denied the charge.

Former PC Rowan Horrocks, who was on a response team at South Yorkshire Police, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, 27 September, to face two counts of rape.The 26-year-old, from Sheffield, was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences last November. He pleaded not guilty and a trial has been scheduled for 30 October 2023.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said that due to the nature of the case, the complainant would be cross-examined on a date before that.

Horrocks was granted bail until his next appearance at the same court.After Horrocks was charged, Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force's professional standards department, said the case was being taken "incredibly seriously".

Supt Waring said: "I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.

"I'd like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.

"We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police.

"Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible."

Horrocks has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are underway alongside the criminal justice process.

