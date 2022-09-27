Police have been conducting searches in Huddersfield in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside his school.

Khayri Mclean died after being attacked near North Huddersfield Trust School in Fartown on Wednesday, 21 September.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 28 September.

A police cordon has been put in place in Fartown. Credit: MEN Media

On Tuesday, officers were seen in woodland close to the scene of the incident. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the enquiries were related.

A spokesperson said: "These are ongoing searches in connection with the investigation into the death of Khayri Mclean."

Khayri Mclean was described as a 'good boy'.

They added that armed police officers were not involved in the search. The force has not said what officers were searching for.

A police cordon has been put in place while officers search an area off Jacinth Court.

Following Khayri's death, additional stop-and-search powers were introduced after a further three young people were arrested in the Woodhouse Hill area for carrying weapons.

