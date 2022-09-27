Credit: Police believe this woman may be able to help their inquiry

Police investigating an attack by a German shepherd which left another dog seriously injured and its owner needing medical treatment have issued a picture of a woman they want to find.

The 25-year-old victim was walking her dog along Hall Flat Lane in Balby, near Doncaster, at around midday on 3 September when the animal ran towards them. It bit her dog numerous times, causing serious injuries.

As the victim tried to stop the attack she was also bitten and needed hospital treatment for an injury to her hand, police said. The dog was treated by a vet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are now keen to identify the woman pictured and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch as she may be able to assist with enquiries."

