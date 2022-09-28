A man who paid £3,600 for a gold throne owned by Peter Stringfellow says it will take "pride of place" at his dining table.

Bar owner Chris Howard, from Leeds, bid double the guide price for the late nightclub impresario's chair when it went up for auction.

He said: "Peter was a cultural icon and has always been an industry hero for me. I’ve sat in the throne before in Stringfellow’s but unfortunately I never had the opportunity to meet Peter.

"It was really a must-have for me because he evoked so much of why I even became part of this industry.

"I would love to place it in one of my bars, as Peter did. But as custodian of such an iconic, almost pop art, piece of furniture I think it will take pride of place at the head of my dining table in the family home, and I hope some of Peter’s flamboyancy, panache and joie de vivre rubs off on me and my family."

Stringfellow, from Sheffield, became famous as the owner of a string of clubs in Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, London and the USA.

His gold throne – one of two he owned – was a fixture at his Stringfellow's in London and was left to his son, Scott, when Peter Stringfellow died in 2018.

The lions on the throne's arms have become worn. Credit: Hansons

Scott said: "It was quite a hard decision to part with the throne but as I’m planning to move and set up home with my fiancée, I need to make room.

"Dad always sat in this chair, his throne. In fact, over the years it developed some tell-tale signs of his use. The ornate arms are decorated with lions’ heads but on the right arm the nose of the lion is worn and damaged. That’s where dad used to tap his ring."

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It’s wonderful to know the throne will be treasured by someone inspired by Peter’s entrepreneurial spirit and Yorkshire grit. Peter and Chris are forever connected by their passion for the hospitality industry. It’s pleasing to see the Stringfellow magic live on."

