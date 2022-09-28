A stolen taxi caused a major crash on the M1 after the passengers threatened the driver at knifepoint and forced him out of the vehicle.

The man was called to pick up a man and a woman from Fothergill Drive in Doncaster on Wednesday, 14 September, and was taking them to Barnsley when the incident happened.

Police said he was waiting at traffic lights to join the M1 northbound at junction 33 when one of the pair produced a knife.

They forced him out of the grey BMW 520D and drove off.

Five minutes later, just before 5.40pm, the taxi was involved in a crash with several other cars at junction 36. No one was injured.

A 26-year-old woman from Doncaster was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery and was later released on bail. The man fled.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.