Video report by Adam Fowler

Britain's Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe is on the look-out for a youngster from Sheffield to join him on his debut single.

The 32-year-old busker shot to fame in May when he wowed the judges with his operatic voice on the ITV talent show.

He was already a well known face to many across Yorkshire and Derbyshire as he entertained shoppers on the streets of the region over the past decade.

Now he is preparing to release his debut single Believe to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital, and he's looking for a child from Sheffield to star in it.

He told ITV News: "There’s a space in the song that’s open to spoken word and I’d love either a boy or a girl to join in with me.

"It’s important to have the accent of Sheffield being that it’s for the children’s hospital.

"It's a great song of hope - we live in a tough world and you need to remind yourself to never give up."

The single is set to be released in December with the help of Rick Blaskey, the music producer who signed him.

Blaskey said: "I met Maxwell and we got on great and I just love finding songs for a voice like that.

"I’m pretty thrilled with his debut song, I think we’ve got something really special."

