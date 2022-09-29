Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 2.30am on Thursday, 29 September, after reports a man had been stabbed on Arundel Gate.

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

The road has been closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

