A family dog has been stolen during a burglary at a house in Harrogate for the second time in five months.

Several items were taken, as well as Biscuit, an American bulldog, in the latest incident at Bramham Drive.

The dog, described as "one of the family", was first taken during a burglary in May, but was later reunited with her owners.

However, she is missing again following a break-in at the same home, some time between 7pm on Friday, 23 September, and 5pm on Saturday, 24 September.

Biscuit is described as medium-sized and stocky, with short fur in a light tan and white colour. She also has a white marking at the tip of her tail.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on the entire burglary, but especially about the whereabouts of Biscuit.

