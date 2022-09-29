A former Conservative minister says he will vote Labour at the next general election after accusing the prime minister and chancellor of using voters as "lab rats" in "ideological experiments".

Nick Boles, who served the constituency of Grantham and Stamford from 2010 to 2019 and was a minister in David Cameron's government, said Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget last week " betrays a wilful naivety".

In a scathing opinion piece for The Guardian, Mr Boles said of Mr Kwarteng and Liz Truss: " Having imbibed a simplistic version of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher’s economic doctrines in their late teens, they have never asked themselves how likely it is that the same recipes will work 30 years later."

Ms Truss gave interviews for the first time today since the chancellor announced the government's plans to slash taxes and borrow billions.

She defended the measures, which have been met with market turmoil and a fall in the value of the pound, as necessary to promote growth.

But Mr Boles, who quit the party in 2019 because of disagreements over the way Brexit was handled, said her refusal to accept responsibility for the fall-out showed that the UK was being led by politicians who " despise compromise and lack all humility".

Nick Boles served as a minister in David Cameron's government. Credit: PA

He said: "My brief career in politics taught me a few crucial lessons. Those who are full of certainty are usually wrong. The capacity to listen, to observe, to weigh up evidence and to change your mind are some of the most important qualities in a leader.

"Of all the different kinds of fool, the most dangerous kind is the clever fool."

Mr Boles's comments come as Labour enjoy a significant lead in the polls and after Sir Keir Starmer told the party's conference that the Conservatives had "lost control" of the economy.

Mr Boles said in two years' time, when the next election is due to take place, voters would have a choice.

He said: "By then I expect that there will be millions of former Conservative voters who will have tired of being lab rats in Truss’s and Kwarteng’s ideological experiments.

"They will look for leaders who are prudent, responsible and steady. Who don’t think they know everything. Who listen, and are in touch with people’s everyday concerns. I predict that they will conclude, as I have done, that it is the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, who best fit the bill."

