A man has died after a car ploughed into a group of bystanders at a car meet.

Connor Richards, 23, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the crash in Flixborough, Scunthorpe on Saturday, 24 September. He died this morning.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said his family had "requested that they are left to grieve in peace and come to terms with the tragic circumstances of his death".

Eleven people were injured in the incident, including one other victim who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

The police spokesperson said the force had gathered " a huge amount of footage and information following the collision" but appealed again for anyone with further footage to come forward.

