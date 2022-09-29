A police officer has been hit by a stolen car following reports of an armed robbery in Sheffield.

Police were called to Penistone Road after reports of a man with a gun near the junction with KFC at 9.45pm on Wednesday, 28 September.

The special constable was injured after being hit by a car that was suspected to have been stolen. The extent of the officer's injuries is not known.

The incident closed the road closed in both directions.

An investigation is underway and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

