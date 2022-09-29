Flight operator Wizz Air has announced that all services to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) will move to Leeds Bradford once the South Yorkshire site closes down.

DSA's owners, Peel Group, announced this week that flights would start "winding down" from 31 October after a review found that the business was no longer viable.

Wizz Air is one of two operators, along with Tui, which use the airport, flying to dozens of destinations across Europe, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and North Africa.

Tui said its final flights would leave the airport on 4 November.

Today, Wizz Air said all routes to DSA would transfer to Leeds Bradford Airport from 31 October.

A spokesperson said: "Wizz Air flights from Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest, and Cluj-Napoca will continue to operate to Doncaster Sheffield Airport as planned until 30 October 2022.

"Customers booked to travel on those routes after 30 October 2022 will be automatically rebooked onto flights operating to Leeds Bradford Airport."

The company said customers would be given the option of accepting the new flight, changing their booking to an alternative flight free of charge, or cancelling their flight and receiving a full refund or a credit worth 120% of the flight's value.

