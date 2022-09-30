Official Bonfire Night celebrations in Leeds have been scrapped because of soaring energy prices.

Leeds City Council said its six public events had fallen victim to "significant budget pressures".

It said the costs associated with public bonfire displays would be more than £200,000 – a "non-essential spend" that could not be justified amid the current cost of living crisis.

Cllr Salma Arif, executive member for public health, said: "It is obviously very disappointing for residents that bonfire and firework events cannot restart this year, however the council must work hard on cutting all non-essential spend in the current financial climate.

"We certainly did not take this decision lightly, and we know that this news will come as a real disappointment to many people, and this disappointment is something that we share."

She said other "significant community and cultural events" in the run-up to Christmas were under review.

Bonfire Night events managed by the council usually take place at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Middleton Park and Bramley Park. They attract around 100,000 spectators each year.

But this is the third year that celebrations have been cancelled, after they were scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

The council said rising costs were having a significant impact on Leeds residents, leading to an increased demand for council services and support. Bosses said the authority also needed to cut its own costs.

The council said action would be taken to stop anti-social behaviour at private bonfire parties.

