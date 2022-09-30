The closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) could "cost lives", a group of MPs has warned.

Eleven South Yorkshire Labour MPs have written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan claiming the loss of the airport risks "grave consequences to national security and human life". They have called for her to intervene.

DSA's owners Peel Group announced on Monday, 26 September, that the airport will close. Flights are due to begin winding down from 31 October.

The announcement was met with outrage, with politicians urging the group to reverse their "devastating" and "disgraceful" decision.

In their letter the MPs say DSA provides a base for "crucial emergency services and national security functions", including the National Police Air Service, UK Search and Rescue, Maritime and Coastguard Services and Ministry of Defence operations.

The MPs said: "These critical public services now only have until 31 October to relocate their operations, with all of the logistical difficulties that entails, before the provision of aviation services begins winding down. There can be no doubt, disruption to these services will cost lives and cause illness and injury."

Peel rejected an offer of public money to keep the airport operational for another year, saying it has "intractable problems" and is not a viable long-term business.

Flight operator Wizz Air's final flights from DSA will leave on 30 October. Tui – the only other carrier which uses the airport – will end services on 4 November.

An estimated 2,700 jobs will be impacted by the closure.

Doncaster MP Dame Rosie Winterton said: "DSA is not just a crucial part of our local economy, it is also a vital national hub for emergency and security services.

"The Secretary of State has the power, under the Civil Contingencies Act, to keep the airport open so that another operator can be found to secure the continuation of the airport as a national asset and, in addition, the operation of commercial flights."

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she will do what she can to keep the airport open.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.