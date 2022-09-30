Shota Arveladze has been sacked as Hull City boss just hours before their next match.

The Tigers, who sit fifth from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, announced Arveladze's dismissal on Friday morning.

The 49-year-old was appointed eight months ago and leaves just hours before Hull's match against Luton.

Andy Dawson will take over as interim head coach until a permanent appointment is made.

It comes after Hull suffered four straight defeats, the latest being a 3-0 loss at Swansea before the international break.

Acun Ilicali, Hull City chairman, said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club.

"As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways."

Assistant head coach, Peter van der Veen, will also leave the club with immediate effect.

Ilicali added: "Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

"Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward."

