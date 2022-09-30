A former Barnsley police officer has been jailed after sending sexually explicit messages and sharing videos of crime scene with a "vulnerable" abuse victim.

Ex-PC Liam Mills, 34, started sending inappropriate messages to the domestic abuse victim after she attended a police station in August 2021.

He initially messaged her on his work phone but then began texting from his personal number. Police said the content became increasingly explicit.

During the conversations, Mills also sent three police-related videos to the woman, including one of a murder scene.

An internal investigation revealed he sent messages to another young woman he met when he attended a report of concern for her safety, while she was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Deputy Ch Con Tim Forber said: "This is an utterly appalling case of a police officer exploiting vulnerable victims of crime who were in need of our help and support.

"Mills' misconduct was unforgivable and I assure you that within the force, colleagues are as sickened by his behaviour as members of the public will be.

"I am satisfied Mills is now in jail where he rightly belongs."

Mills was sentenced to nine months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

He resigned from the force following the internal inquiry and has a lifetime ban from working in policing.

