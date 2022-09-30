Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a six-year-old girl on a zebra crossing in Huddersfield.

Officers were called to Wheathouse Road in Birkby at around 8.20am on Monday, 26 September, after a crash on the zebra crossing between Annie Smith Way and Macaulay Road.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a Ford Ka.

The driver stopped at the time of the crash, but left before police arrived.

West Yorkshire Police are now want to speak to the driver and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

