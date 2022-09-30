The winners of the Pride of Britain Awards in the Calendar region have been announced.

The awards, run by the Daily Mirror, return later this year to celebrate the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. They will come together at a glittering ceremony, broadcast on ITV later in the year.

Among them will be Emon Choudhury and Sandra Blockley.

Emon Choudhary, from Bradford.

Emon won the award after running a marathon while fasting for Ramadan - raising £34,000 for an orphanage in Bangladesh that his father founded.

He said it was "torture" having to wait six hours after the marathon to eat or drink, but that he did it to continue his father's legacy.

In total he has raised more than £80,000 through his endurance running, despite being unable to run more than a few hundred yards during lockdown.

Emon even ran the last mile of the Great North Run barefoot, refusing to give up after he got an injury on the top of his foot.

He said he was "gobsmacked" to win the award.

Sandra Blockley, from Rotherham.

Sandra Blockley tragically lost her 19-year-old daughter to cervical cancer and, later, her husband to dementia.

She has turned her personal tragedy into a fundraising triumph and raised over £4million for cancer and dementia charities through her charity shops and community events.

Sandra said she felt "amazing" to win the award, which she dedicated to "all people with dementia and their carers".

