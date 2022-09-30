Two teenage girls have been charged after an attack on two PCSOs in a McDonald's restaurant left one with a broken nose.

The officers were injured after being called following reports of a fight at the branch on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on 1 April.

North Yorkshire Police said at the time that trouble broke out after a group of girls refused to leave.

One PCSO suffered a suspected broken nose and the other an injury to the cheek.

Three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15, were arrested.

Police said a 14-year-old had been charged with affray, assaulting an emergency worker and failing to comply with an exclusion order.

A 15-year-old has been charged with affray, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, wounding with intent and failing to comply with an exclusion order.

They are due to appear in court on 28 October.

North Yorkshire Police said a third teenager was given an out-of-court police disposal.

