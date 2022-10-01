Two men are due to appear in court accused of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in Sheffield city centre

Police were called to Arundel Gate in the early hours of Thursday 29 September 2022 following reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:"Dereck Owusu, 36, and Louis James, 46, were arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday 30 September.

Owusu, of Strathmore Grove, and James, of Manor Lane, have been remanded by police ahead of their court appearance."

