A man has been jailed after killing a man riding on a scooter in a hit and run in Sheffield.Scott Conney was driving a black Land Rover when he hit Martin Jenkins, who was on a Piaggio scooter, in Mortimer Road on Wednesday June 2, 2021. Mr Jenkins was thrown from his scooter and left with catastrophic injuries while Cooney fled the scene.Mr Jenkins, 58, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

He died six days later on June 8.

Police traced Cooney to his home where he was reported to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

He refused to provide a breath test and was arrested.On Friday, September 30, Cooney appeared in Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.The 48-year-old, formerly of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, has also been disqualified from driving for 11 years. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, at a previous hearing.PC Paula Townsend, from South Yorkshire Police's Serious Collision Unit, said: "We received crucial information from witnesses to the collision that allowed us to identify the vehicle involved, which other motorists reported was driving at considerable speed and was seen several times to cross over the white lines onto the opposite carriageway, forcing other motorists to take evasive action."She added: "Piecing together the information from eyewitnesses and the description of the vehicle led us to Cooney’s address, where he was arrested by one of our officers, who reported that he seemed unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. Cooney refused to provide a specimen of breath so that we could determine whether he was over the limit, but other evidence gathered showed that he had been purchasing quantities of alcohol at various locations across Sheffield throughout the day prior to the collision."No sentence passed will ever give Mr Jenkins’ family their loved one back, but I hope they are able to find some peace knowing that the individual responsible is now behind bars."