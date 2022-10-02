Two people have been arrested after two police officers and two members of the public were injured in collisions with stolen cars in a series of incidents involving an armed man in Sheffield.

A 41-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of robbery, an attempted robbery and an attempted burglary. And a 58-year-old woman, also from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

South Yorkshire Police were initially called to the A61 Penistone Road after reports that a BMW – stolen from the Fulwood area – had collided with a red Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, 28 September.

Police believe one man left the BMW on foot, armed with a firearm, then ran and robbed a red Ford SMAX and drove it the wrong way down Penistone Road.

He then abandoned the car and ran across the same road to rob a silver Tiguan from another member of the public.

As the car drove off towards Bradfield Road, it collided with two special constables who were injured in the crash.

Two women who were in the red Corsa were taken to hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries before being discharged.

Police think the incident may be linked to an earlier shooting possibly in the Southey Green Adlington Road area.

The force is urging anyone who suspected a firearm was discharged in their area on Wednesday night to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

The incident is not being linked to the stabbing of a man in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Thursday.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday has now been released pending no further action.