Woman dies crossing the road in Sheffield

A 53-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van while crossing the road in Sheffield.

It happened just after 9pm on Saturday on the Prince of Wales Road near the junction of Mather Road. Whilst in the road, the woman was hit by a blue Volkswagen Caddy van. The van was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has now been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.