Play Brightcove video

Political correspondent Harry Horton interviews Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of the Tory Party conference today.

Liz Truss is due to engage with all parties in an effort to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Owners Peel Group said on Monday, 26 September, that a strategic review had concluded the airport was "not viable due to its lack of adequate forward revenues and high operating costs".

The company has not set a date for closure, but said flights would start winding down from 31 October.

Speaking to political correspondent Harry Horton ahead of the conference today, the Conservative leader was asked how she is going to 'protect' the airport.

In response, Ms Truss said "I'm very disappointed to hear what's been announced about the airport. And what I want to do is make sure we engage with all parties to see how we can find a way forward. Regional airports are incredibly important.

"The first thing we will be doing is talking to all the parties to see what can be done. And I will be and the transport secretary will be saying more after that."

The PM went on to say that she will make sure that her team is in touch with both the council at Doncaster and the South Yorkshire Mayor "to deal with this issue and make sure we're doing all we can to support local growth in the local economy."

On Friday, 23 September, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) made an offer of public money to keep the airport running until October next year.

But Peel Group chief executive Steven Underwood said accepting funding would only "postpone the inevitable".

He said: "Accepting funds from SYMCA may postpone the inevitable for another 13 months, but it will divert funds away from services on which communities throughout South Yorkshire rely."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.