A Kirklees man, who had thousands of indecent images of children and filmed people without their consent using secret cameras in bathrooms, has been jailed.

Tom Lundgren, 24, from Gomersal, pleaded guilty to offences including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.

Police found over 1,800 of the most serious category A images on his devices.

He had also placed cameras in places such as bathrooms to record people without their consent. Victims have since been identified and informed by the police.

Lundgren has been jailed for 18 months and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

PC Simon Meakin of the Kirklees Police Online Investigation Team, welcomed the sentence.

He said: "We welcome the sentencing of Lundgren today for what has clearly been prolific indecent imagery offending. "Any act of voyeurism represents the most appalling invasion of a person’s privacy, and we have worked hard to locate victims of these offences."